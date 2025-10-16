Jalen Terrell-Ingram, 20, and a 17-year-old boy from New Brunswick are both facing charges in the Wednesday, Oct. 8, killing of Fernando Buezo Diaz at the Pine Street Park, Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and New Brunswick Police Chief Vincent Sabo said.

An investigation found that a fight broke out, and during the altercation, Buezo Diaz was shot, officials said.

Investigators later identified Terrell-Ingram as being in possession of a gun the night of the incident, according to authorities. He was charged on Oct. 10 with first-degree conspiracy to commit murder, second-degree unlawful possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, and second-degree unlawful possession of a weapon, the prosecutor said. He turned himself in on Oct. 13.

On Oct. 15, the teen was taken into custody and charged with acts of juvenile delinquency that would constitute murder, conspiracy to commit murder, and weapons offenses if committed by an adult, according to the prosecutor’s office.

The investigation remains active and ongoing. Anyone with information or surveillance footage is urged to contact Detective Victor Delgado at 732-745-5200 or Detective Stephanie Redline at 732-745-3316, according to the prosecutor.

A fundraiser has been established by Fernando's mother, Karla, to help pay for funeral expenses.

"Fernando was...an exemplary student-athlete who was hardworking, kind, respectful, and full of dreams for the future," Karla wrote. "He brought light, laughter, and love to everyone who knew him. His teachers, friends, and teammates describe him as someone who cared deeply for others and always tried to make the world around him better."

