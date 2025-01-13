NULL 27°

Stanhope Police-Involved Shooting: What We Know

A person with assault rifles on their vehicle was hospitalized in a police-involved shooting Monday evening, Jan. 13 in Sussex County, NBC4 reports.

Police car

Police car

 Photo Credit: Cecilia Levine
Cecilia Levine
The outlet shared photos of a red sedan that appeared to have multiple assault rifles attached to it parked in a wooded area of Byram Township. Citing a senior law enforcement officer, NBC4 says someone got out of the vehicle and police opened fire.

The person was hospitalized with a gunshot wound to the neck, however, it was not immediately clear whether or not the gunshot wound was self-inflicted.

A spokesperson for the Attorney General's Office tells Daily Voice that the Sussex County Prosecutor was leading the investigation.

Click here for more from NBC4.

