NULL 82°

SHARE

Pedestrian Critical After Struck By Morris County Sheriff's Officer: Prosecutor

A 46-year-old man is in critical condition after they were struck by a vehicle driven by an off-duty Morris County Sheriff's officer on Monday, July 14, authorities said.

Morris County Sheriff&#x27;s

Morris County Sheriff's

 Photo Credit: Morris County Sheriff's Canine Facebook
Sam Barron

At 9 p.m., Netcong police responded to a crash involving a Chevrolet Tahoe and a pedestrian on Route 46 West, a spokesperson for the Morris County Prosecutor's Office said.

The pedestrian was unresponsive and CPR was initiated, before they were transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition, authorities said. 

The driver of the Tahoe, an off-duty Morris County Sheriff’s officer, was transported to an area hospital for treatment and was released, authorities said. The driver is cooperating with the investigation, authorities said.

to follow Daily Voice Netcong-Byram-Stanhope and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE