Pedestrian Critical After Struck By Morris County Sheriff's Officer: Prosecutor

At 9 p.m., Netcong police responded to a crash involving a Chevrolet Tahoe and a pedestrian on Route 46 West, a spokesperson for the Morris County Prosecutor's Office said.

The pedestrian was unresponsive and CPR was initiated, before they were transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition, authorities said.

The driver of the Tahoe, an off-duty Morris County Sheriff’s officer, was transported to an area hospital for treatment and was released, authorities said. The driver is cooperating with the investigation, authorities said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Netcong-Byram-Stanhope and receive free news updates.