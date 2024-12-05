Five Arrested After Fight At Byram Township Smoke Shop: Police

At 10:47 a.m., police responded to Sweet Dreams Smoke Shop on Route 206 on a report of a fight in progress, Byram Township Police said. An investigation determined a customer disputed a sale with staff which escalated into a physical altercation in the plaza parking lot, police said.

Joseph Thomas, a 26-year-old Mount Olive resident, Eugene Decastro, a 53-year-old Mount Olive resident, Pedro Valentin, a 26-year-old Fallsburg, NY resident and Marcus Murillo, a 25-year-old Netcong resident were arrested and charged with disorderly conduct and simple assault, police said. Richard Perez, a 24-year-old Newark resident, was charged with disorderly conduct, police said.

