Erratic, Speeding Route 206 DWI Jeep Driver Had Open Container: Byram PD

The arrest happened just after 11:15 p.m. on Thursday, May 8, according to a Byram Township Police Department media release.

An officer saw a white Jeep traveling at a low rate of speed, then noticed it weaving between lanes and speeding up and down in an erratic manner, the report said. As officers got closer, the vehicle suddenly accelerated, prompting a traffic stop.

Police say the driver, identified as Johnathan Valdez, of Warren, appeared intoxicated and failed several field sobriety tests. Valdez was arrested and taken to Byram Township Police Headquarters, where he refused to provide valid breath samples, police said.

During a search of the Jeep, officers found an open alcoholic beverage container, according to the report.

Valdez was charged with:

Driving While Intoxicated

Refusal to Submit to Breath Tests

Open Alcoholic Beverage Container in a Motor Vehicle

Speeding

Failure to Maintain Lane

Failure to Keep Right

Reckless Driving

Careless Driving

Obstructing Traffic

He was released to a family member pending a court date in Andover-Joint Municipal Court, police said

