Disorderly Andover Man Arrested After Trying To Jump Out Of Vehicle: Byram Township PD

At 2:49 p.m., officers responded to a report of an intoxicated man, later identified as Donald Busteed, attempting to jump out of a vehicle and now walking in the middle of Route 206, Byram Township police said.

Busteed was found standing in the roadway of Johnson Road and became agitated with officers, police said. Busteed became uncooperative, yelled profanities, and attempted to walk away from patrols, police said.

Busteed made threats to police and spit on emergency technicians and was later transported to Newton Medical Center, police said. He was charged with disorderly conduct, terroristic threats and assaulting a public employee, police said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Netcong-Byram-Stanhope and receive free news updates.