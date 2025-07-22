Barricaded Man Found Dead After Gunshot Heard In Byram Township Standoff, Police Say

The incident began in Byram Township around 8 p.m. on Sunday, July 20, when officers responded to a home for a report of a possible domestic violence incident, according to a press release from the Sussex County Prosecutor’s Office.

Officers from the Byram Township Police Department arrived and attempted to make contact with the man, but “the individual, however, refused to comply and subsequently barricaded himself inside the home,” the release said.

A short time later, officers heard a gunshot from inside the house and took tactical positions as they waited for backup.

Police negotiators and tactical teams from neighboring departments and the New Jersey State Police T.E.A.M.S. Unit responded to the scene. Authorities said they made multiple attempts to communicate with the man but got no response.

Eventually, the T.E.A.M.S. Unit entered the home and discovered the man dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. No other injuries were reported.

The Stanhope, Netcong, Hopatcong, Andover, Roxbury, Mt. Olive, and Newton Police Departments, along with the Lakeland Emergency Squad, assisted in the response.

The Sussex County Prosecutor’s Office, State Police Major Crimes Unit, and Byram Township Police Department are leading the ongoing investigation. Authorities say there is no present danger to the public.

