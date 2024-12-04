NULL 19°

21-Year-Old Man Possessed Child Porn: Byram Township PD

A 21-year-old Byram Township resident was arrested and charged with possessing child pornography on Thursday, Nov. 14, authorities said.

Byram Township Police

 Photo Credit: Byram Township Police via Facebook
Sam Barron

Matthew Ingenito was arrested by Sussex County Prosecutors Office Detectives and Byram Township Police Detectives after a court-authorized search of his electronic device revealed he viewed, saved, downloaded, and/or possessed items depicting nude and/or sexually explicit prepubescent and pubescent children, Byram Township police said.

Ingenito has been released pending a Sussex County Superior Court date, police said.

