21-Year-Old Man Possessed Child Porn: Byram Township PD

Matthew Ingenito was arrested by Sussex County Prosecutors Office Detectives and Byram Township Police Detectives after a court-authorized search of his electronic device revealed he viewed, saved, downloaded, and/or possessed items depicting nude and/or sexually explicit prepubescent and pubescent children, Byram Township police said.

Ingenito has been released pending a Sussex County Superior Court date, police said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Netcong-Byram-Stanhope and receive free news updates.