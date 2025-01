Officers responded to 230 Jumping Brook Rd. at 1:07 p.m. and found a dead woman, wearing only a shirt and shorts, lying in the snow in a retention basin, Neptune Township police said..

The woman's name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin, police said. The investigation is ongoing and there is no known threat to the public, police said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Neptune-Ocean Grove and receive free news updates.