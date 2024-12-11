Van Strikes Two Pedestrians, Killing Woman In Neptune Township Crash: Prosecutors

The two were struck on Route 66, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond Santiago said in a news release on Wednesday, Dec. 11. Neptune Township police responded to the collision at around 7:36 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 10.

Investigators said a man was driving west in a 2021 Ford Transit when the van hit the pedestrians. The woman was rushed to a hospital and pronounced dead at 8:15 p.m.

The man suffered minor injuries. He was treated at the same hospital and released.

The van driver remained at the scene. No charges or summonses have been issued as of press time.

The crash closed Route 66 between Jumping Brook and Green Grove roads for several hours, police said. The Monmouth County Serious Collision Analysis Response Team was helping with the investigation.

Anyone with information about the crash should call the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office at 800-533-7443 or the Neptune Township Police Department at 732-988-8000.

