NJ's First Baby Of 2025 Arrives At Midnight

The first baby of 2025, Cataleya Lopez, made her grand entrance at the stroke of midnight, kicking off the new year with joy and hope.

Born to proud parents Julissa and Manfer Lopez of Neptune City, Cataleya weighed 6 pounds and 12 ounces. She is the fourth child in the Lopez family to be welcomed into the world at Jersey Shore University Medical Center.

“This is the perfect way to start the new year,” said Robert C. Garrett, FACHE, CEO of Hackensack Meridian Health. “We’re honored to provide the world-class care we’re known for to Baby Girl Lopez and the many other babies born across our network today. A special thank you to our incredible team for their compassionate care and commitment. Congratulations to all the families, and happy 2025!”

Jersey Shore University Medical Center, an academic medical center and a Regional Perinatal Center for high-risk pregnancies, is no stranger to helping families celebrate life’s biggest milestones. Consistently ranked as the best in New Jersey and one of the nation’s top hospitals for maternity care by U.S. News & World Report, the hospital’s Level III Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) earned the prestigious AACN Gold-Level Beacon Award for nursing excellence in 2024.

As Cataleya begins her journey in 2025, her arrival symbolizes fresh beginnings and the promise of the year ahead. The Lopez family couldn’t have asked for a more magical way to welcome the new year.

Here’s to 2025—and to Cataleya Lopez, the first baby to brighten the year with her arrival.

