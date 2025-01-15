A Few Clouds 32°

Monmouth County Man Possessed Child Porn: Prosecutor

A 32-year-old Ocean Grove man was arrested and charged on Friday, Jan. 10 with possessing child pornography, authorities said.

A cruiser for the Neptune Township (NJ) Police Department.

Photo Credit: Facebook - Neptune Township Office of Emergency Management
Sam Barron

Authorities began investigating Timothy Kanski after it was determined he was in possession and distributed child sexual abuse materials, the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office said. He was arrested by members of the MCPO High Tech Bureau, Search Warrant Entry Team (SWET) and the Neptune Township Police Department, authorities said.

Kanski is charged with one count of distribution of child sexual abuse materials and possession of child sexual abuse materials, authorities said.

