‘Make Eye Contact’: Starbucks Rewrites Barista Script To Stem Sales Slide

This hospitality push is aimed at reversing six straight quarters of same‑store sales declines, according to a report in The Wall Street Journal.

The effort is unfolding under Chief Executive Brian Niccol, who took over in August 2024 after leading Taco Bell and Chipotle.

Niccol is moving to choreograph how baristas greet customers, speak and hand off drinks, down to tone and word choice.

New training materials viewed by The Wall Street Journal instruct staff to “pause for a second to make eye contact” and “Don’t rush the moment,” and to use the “Listen, Apologize, Take action, Thank and Ensure satisfaction” framework when something goes wrong.

Stores are streamlining routines, adding new digital tools for managers and deploying a flexible “Peak Play Caller” to support baristas during rushes.

Alongside training, Starbucks plans a multiyear rollout of “Siren” equipment, faster blenders and custom ice and milk dispensers, to trim steps and speed service, an upgrade announced in July 2024.

The company is also standardizing uniforms and cafe decor, reworking mobile pickup areas to reduce crowding and adding more seating to make cafes feel warmer and less chaotic, part of a broader investment in service and ambience

It is not the first time Starbucks has revisited training: in 2018, following a racial bias incident at a Philadelphia store, the company rewrote parts of its operating manual to emphasize racial sensitivity.

Founded in 1971 at Seattle’s Pike Place Market, Starbucks has grown into the world’s largest coffeehouse chain.

Starbucks operates around 36,000 stores in 80 countries, including about 16,000 in the US. More than 8,900 of those US locations are company‑operated.

