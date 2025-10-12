End Of An Era: Headliner Oasis Closing Ahead Of Redevelopment

Headliner Oasis, located at 1401 Route 35 in Neptune City, will permanently close on Sunday, Oct. 20, according to owner Tom Sueta.

“It’s with great mixed emotions that we announce: Headliner Oasis will be closing its doors,” Sueta said. “Our final day of operation will be October 20th, as we make way for Neptune’s exciting new redevelopment project.”

According to the Asbury Park Press, Neptune Township has approved a redevelopment plan to transform the Headliner property and neighboring Sunsets Riverfront Bar and Restaurant into a new mixed-use destination called Waterways at Neptune, featuring a hotel, two residential buildings, restaurants, and retail space. The nearby Neptune Motor Lodge, which has remained vacant since being damaged by a 2021 storm, will not be part of the project.

The longtime nightlife staple, affectionately known to locals simply as Headliner's, has hosted generations of Shore partygoers. Over the years, it became known for its themed nights, charity fundraisers, and loyal community of regulars.

“We’ve been truly blessed over the years to witness the creation of thousands of lasting relationships and marriages begin here, and to support hundreds of incredible charities along the way,” Sueta said. “We are deeply proud of the role we have played in the community, and beyond grateful for the memories we have shared with all of you.”

Sueta invited patrons to stop by “for one last farewell cocktail” before the final weekend. The bar will continue hosting special events leading up to the closure, including Classics Night, Sunday Football, Karaoke and Poker, and a Sisters for a Cure benefit on Saturday, Oct. 19, followed by Notre Dame Fan Club night and Halloween-themed Unicorn Bingo on Sunday, Oct. 20.

“I have been truly blessed on this unforgettable journey,” Sueta said.

