Duo Indicted For Murder In Neptune Man's 2022 Killing, Prosecutors Say

A grand jury indicted Kedrick Chatmon of Keansburg and Lamare Walker of Barnegat were indicted for first-degree murder and first-degree conspiracy to commit murder, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond Santiago said in a news release on Monday, Nov. 25. Chatmon also faced several weapons-related charges.

The men were charged in the killing of 39-year-old Marques Mills. Neptune police responded to the scene near the intersection of Hillview Drive and Edgemere Road shortly before 11 p.m. on Saturday, May 14, 2022.

Officers found Mills with several gunshot wounds inside a vehicle parked in his home's driveway. He was rushed to Jersey Shore University Medical Center and pronounced dead the next morning.

Chatmon, 37, and Walker, 45, were identified as the suspects and arrested on Thursday, Nov. 21. Chatmon was captured in Keansburg and Walker was taken into custody in Barnegat.

A lifelong Neptune resident, Mills was born on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 1982, and graduated from Neptune High School, according to his obituary from Ely Funeral Home.

"Marques was talented in many ways, mainly in making individuals feel joy from his presence alone," his obituary read. "He lit up any room that he walked into with his infectious smile and laughter. He cared about others, a lot of times more than himself."

In his early years, Mills excelled as a gifted athlete, shining on the basketball court and earning the nickname "Pro". Later in life, he embarked on a journey of personal growth, becoming an entrepreneur and positive role model.

Mills pursued his passion for physical fitness and became a personal trainer in 2021. He also was a designer for his own clothing line called "Plugged Inn Fly & Fit".

U.S. Marshals helped arrest Chatmon and Walker. They were scheduled for detention hearings on Tuesday, Dec. 4.

Anyone with information about the shooting should call the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office at 800-533-7443 or the Neptune Township Police Department at 732-988-8000.

