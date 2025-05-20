A Few Clouds 51°

Two Killed In Turnpike Crash In South Jersey: Njsp

Two people were killed in a crash on the New Jersey Turnpike in Gloucester County early Sunday, May 18, authorities said.

New Jersey State Police (NJSP)
At 1:06 a.m., an Acura MDX with six occupants, operated by a 19-year-old Maryland man, was traveling northbound on the Turnpike in Harrison Township, Jeffrey Lebron, a spokesman for the New Jersey State Police said.

The driver lost directional control of the Acura, veered off the roadway to the right, traveled down an embankment and struck a tree, Lebron said.

Four people were ejected from the vehicle, with two occupants sustaining fatal injuries, Lebron said.

The driver and two other occupants sustained serious injuries, while one passenger sustained moderate injuries, Lebron said.

The identities of the occupants are being withheld pending next-of-kin notification, Lebron said. The crash remains under investigation, Lebron said.

