Kyle Hasselman, Gloucester County Library Employee, Dies At 26

Hasselman had a passion for knowledge, graduating from Kingsway Regional High School, earning his associate's degree from Rowan College of South Jersey and a bachelor's degree from Southern New Hampshire University, his obituary reads.

After graduation, he landed his dream job as a library assistant at the Gloucester County Library, according to his obituary.

Hasselman's hobbies include reading, playing video games and watching movies, his obituary reads. He loved playing Scrabble, attending comedy shows and had a "lifelong love affair" with trains, according to his obituary.

A registered organ donor, Hasselman helped gift life to four individuals, his obituary reads.

"To speak of Kyle is to speak of kindness, to remember a soul that radiated warmth and generosity," according to his obituary. "His gentle nature was a comfort to all who knew him, and his legacy is one of love, laughter, and the enduring power of giving."

He is survived by his parents, Charles and Carol, his siblings, Daniel, Stefanie, Vicki, his grandmother Henrietta, and numerous other family members and friends, his obituary reads.

A funeral was held Tuesday, July 29 at Mahaffey-Milano Funeral Home in Mt. Ephraim. He will be buried at Lakeview Memorial Park in Cinnaminson, according to his obitary.

