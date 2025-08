At 7 p.m., first responders were on scene for the blaze in an office building of the plant at 35 Woodland Ave., Mayor Adam Wingate said.

The office was unoccupied at the time the fire and no injuries were reported, Wingate said.

The cause of the fire is unknown and is being investigated by the Gloucester County Fire Marshal's Office, Wingate said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Mullica Hill-Harrison and receive free news updates.