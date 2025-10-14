At 2:36 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 28, at 2:36 p.m., officers conducted a motor vehicle stop on Essex Avenue in Boonton for a violation observed in Mountain Lakes, Mountain Lakes police said.

During the stop, David Kubach fled from the scene in his car, resulting in a police pursuit, officers said.

The pursuit ended on Route 287 and Kubach was arrested, police said.

Kubach was charged with driving while suspended, eluding a law enforcement officer, possession of controlled dangerous substances, possession of a weapon with prior convictions, and unlawful possession of a firearm, police said.

