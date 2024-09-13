Woman Abused Child At Daycare For Children With Autism: Mt Olive PD

Last month, officers said a parent reported to Mount Olive Police Department that their daughter was assaulted while attending Carebot ABA, a daycare facility that offers personalized treatment plans for children on the autism spectrum and other developmental disorders, according to its website.

Following an investigation, officers arrested Skylar Jean Carroll and charged her with child abuse, Mount Olive Police said. She was released pending a court appearance, police said.

