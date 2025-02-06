Underage Drunk Driver With Open Bottle Of Vodka Flees Scene Of Crash: Mt. Olive PD

At 9:02 p.m., officers responded to the Overlook Apartments at 100 Oakwood Village in Flanders on a report of a hit and run crash and found a white Nissan with Reyna Miller seated inside the vehicle, Mount Olive police said.

As officers spoke with Miller, he detected the odor of an alcoholic beverage and noted she appeared to be impaired, police said. Officers also noticed an open bottle of vodka in the vehicle, police said.

Miller was placed under arrest after field sobriety testing, police said. She was charged with DWI, underage driver with a blood alcohol content, reckless driving, failure to report an accident, driving an unregistered vehicle and numerous other traffic violations, police said.

She was released to a sober driver pending a court hearing, police said.

