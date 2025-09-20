Succasunna Man Shared Illicit Photos Online, Mount Olive Police Say

Daniel J. Westergaard was arrested following an investigation by Officer Sean Smith and Detective Corporal Mark Reynolds of the Mount Olive Police Department, the agency announced Friday, Sept. 19.

Police said the investigation began on Aug. 8, around 7:08 p.m., when a female victim reported a possible crime at police headquarters. Officers later determined Westergaard had shared the images without consent, according to the release.

Westergaard was contacted and responded to police headquarters, where he was placed under arrest without incident, authorities said.

He was charged with invasion of privacy and released pending a court hearing, police said.

