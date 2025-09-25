Route 46 Closed For 4 Hours After Crash Traps Woman: Mount Olive PD

At 5:27 a.m., a tractor trailer was backing into a business on Route 46 near a Kia car dealership, when it collided with a 2014 Toyota Rav 4 that had the right of way in the eastbound lane, Mount Olive police said.

The driver of the Toyota, a 70-year-old woman, was trapped in the vehicle, police said. Members of the Budd Lake Fire Department extricated her and she was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The crash caused Route 46 to be closed in both directions for four hours, police said.

