New York Man With Outstanding Warrants Resisted Arrest: Mount Olive Police

A 39-year-old Yonkers, NY man was arrested and charged with resisting arrest in Budd Lake on Tuesday, July 15, authorities said.

Mount Olive Police

Mount Olive Police

 Photo Credit: Mount Olive Police via Facebook
Sam Barron

At 3:39 p.m., officers a GMC pickup towing a trailer traveling west on Route 46 with multiple non-functioning brake lights, Mount Olive police said.

During a motor vehicle stop, it was determined the driver, Khari Coleman had a suspended warrant and an active warrant out for his arrest $750 from Elizabeth, police said.

Officers attempted to place Coleman under arrest, but he resisted, and a brief tussle ensued, police said.

Coleman was eventually arrested and transported back to police headquarters, police said.

