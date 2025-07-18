New York Man With Outstanding Warrants Resisted Arrest: Mount Olive Police

At 3:39 p.m., officers a GMC pickup towing a trailer traveling west on Route 46 with multiple non-functioning brake lights, Mount Olive police said.

During a motor vehicle stop, it was determined the driver, Khari Coleman had a suspended warrant and an active warrant out for his arrest $750 from Elizabeth, police said.

Officers attempted to place Coleman under arrest, but he resisted, and a brief tussle ensued, police said.

Coleman was eventually arrested and transported back to police headquarters, police said.

