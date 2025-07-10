Mount Olive Mayor’s Son-In-Law, Troy Livesey, Dies Suddenly At 37

Livesey grew up in Ringwood and graduated from Lakeland Regional High School, his obituary on the William Leber Funeral Home website says.

He is being remembered for his kind heart, caring spirit, and sense of humor, Nicastro wrote on a GoFundMe page he organized for his family. This is the second tragedy for the mayor and his family this year: His granddaughter Wrenna died of cancer in January.

At Hackettstown Bagel, where he worked, Troy loved his customers and coworkers, who became like his family, Nicastro wrote.

"Troy was....known for the pride he took in creating his colorful and unique donuts each day," Nicastro said.

Livesey was passionate about music, particularly the band A Day to Remember.

He "loved seeing them live whenever he could. He especially enjoyed collecting and playing vinyl records," his obituary reads.

Livesey was also an avid gamer, particularly the game "Destiny" and befriended many gamers around the world. He also collected Marvel Legends figurines and built Gundam models by hands, according to his obituary.

Hey is survived by his wife, Samantha; their dog, Duffy; his parents, Wes and Patricia; his brother, Wes and his wife Sarah; his in-laws Joe Nicastro and Mary Lalama, his obituary reads.

The fundraiser will go toward funeral costs and other expenses. As of Thursday, July 10, more than $12,000 has been raised. A celebration of life will be held privately.

To view the fundraiser, click here and here for his complete obituary.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Mount Olive and receive free news updates.