Mount Olive Mayor's Granddaughter Dies After Months-Long Cancer Battle: Remembering Wrenna

Wrenna Schey — whose grandfather is Mount Olive Mayor Joe Nicastro — died on Saturday, Jan. 11 after being diagnosed with brain cancer, according to her obituary at the Stroyan Funeral Home website. She was 2.5 years old.

"She fought a tough battle and was stronger than anything I have ever seen in my life," her parents, Matt and Amanda said on a GoFundMe campaign that was started in early December, around the time Mayor Nicastro announced that his granddaughter had been diagnosed.

"The cancer spread very quickly to her entire brain and she passed surrounded by love peacefully at home."

"This has been an incredibly difficult time for my daughter and her husband," Nicastro said in early December.

Born in Morristown in 2022, Wrenna loved showing off her expertise in nail painting, according to her obituary. She is being remembered for her infectious smile, bubbly personality, kindness, and caring heart, her obituary reads.

Aside from the mayor and her parents, she is survived her siblings, Opal and Ridge and other family members, her obituary reads.

A funeral was held Monday, Jan 13 at 5 p.m. at Stroyan Funeral Home in Milford, Penn.

To view her obituary, click here. To view the fundraiser, click here.

