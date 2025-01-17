Mount Olive Daycare Teacher Gets Jail For Assaulting Toddler: Prosecutor

Christina Susco, a Budd Lake resident and teacher at Mount Olive Child Care and Learning Center assaulted the toddler on Monday, March 25, 2024 Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll said. She pleaded guilty to endangering the welfare of a child, authorities said.

Susco was sentenced to 90 days in the Morris County Correctional Facility and five years probation, authorities said. Susco is no longer employed at the day care center, authorities said.

