Motorcyclist Killed In Route 206 Crash: Police

At 8:57 p.m., a white Jeep turning from Route 206 south onto Oakwood Drive North was struck by a black Yamaha traveling on Route 206 north, Mount Olive police said.

The motorcyclist, who has not been identified, was ejected off the bike and pronounced dead at the scene, police said. One occupant of the Jeep sustained minor injuries and was transported to a nearby hospital for evaluation, police said.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.

