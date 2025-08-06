NULL 66°

Motorcyclist Killed In Route 206 Crash: Police

A 26-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a crash on Route 206 in Flanders on Sunday, Aug. 3, authorities said. 

Mount Olive Police

 Photo Credit: Mount Olive Police via Facebook
Sam Barron

At 8:57 p.m., a white Jeep turning from Route 206 south onto Oakwood Drive North was struck by a black Yamaha traveling on Route 206 north, Mount Olive police said.

The motorcyclist, who has not been identified, was ejected off the bike and pronounced dead at the scene, police said. One occupant of the Jeep sustained minor injuries and was transported to a nearby hospital for evaluation, police said.

The investigation is ongoing, police said. 

