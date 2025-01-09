NULL 23°

Man Admits To Driving Drunk In Crash That Killed Flanders Teen: Prosecutor

A 41-year-old Belleville man pleaded guilty on Monday, Jan. 6, to driving while intoxicated in a crash that killed an 18-year-old pre-med student in Morris County last May, authorities said.

Jacob Davis

 Photo Credit: Jacob Davis Linkedin
Sam Barron

Gerald Veneziano pled guilty to reckless vehicular homicide and DUI, as part of a plea bargain that will see prosecutors recommend a six-year prison sentence next month, the Morris County Prosecutor's Office said. 

Jacob Davis was pronounced dead at the scene in Friday, May 31 crash, authorities said. Veneziano was extricated and hospitalized with internal injuries, and numerous open alcohol containers were found near his vehicle, authorities said. Veneziano was driving 90 mph in a 50 mph zone when the crash occurred, authorities said.

According to his LinkedIn, Davis was a student at Northeastern University where he was studying pre-med and behavioral neuroscience.

To view his obituary, click here.

