On Monday, Oct. 6, officers responded to a Budd Lake residence for a report of a dispute inside a home, Mount Olive police said. Through an on-scene investigation, officers discovered Jordy Vasquez was an unwanted party at the residence, police said.

When the 15-year-old confronted Vasquez, Vasquez struck him in the side of the head with a bottle, causing a laceration, police said.

Vasquez was arrested and charged with endangering the welfare of children and possession of weapon for an unlawful purpose, police said.

The boy was hospitalized for treatment of his injuries, police said.

