Elizabeth Woman Busted For DWI Attempting To Leave Bar: Mt Olive PD

At 1:08 a.m., officers observed a Honda SUV back into a parked vehicle in the parking lot of Lakeview Bar and Grill, Mount Olive police said. The vehicle was stopped as it was attempted to leave the lot and officers made contact with the driver, Fiorella Velarde, police said.

As officers spoke with Velarde, he detected the odor of an alcoholic beverage and noted she appeared to be impaired, police said. Velarde was asked to exit her vehicle for field sobriety testing and was subsequently placed under arrest, police said.

Velarde was transported to police headquarters where she refused to submit to chemical breath testing, police said. She was charged with DWI, reckless driving and other traffic infractions, police said.

