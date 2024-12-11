NULL 59°

Elizabeth Woman Busted For DWI Attempting To Leave Bar: Mt Olive PD

A 37-year-old Elizabeth woman was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated on the early morning of Sunday, Dec. 8, as she attempted to leave a bar in Budd Lake

Lakeview Sports Bar and Grill

Lakeview Sports Bar and Grill

 Photo Credit: Google Maps
Sam Barron

At 1:08 a.m., officers observed a Honda SUV back into a parked vehicle in the parking lot of Lakeview Bar and Grill, Mount Olive police said. The vehicle was stopped as it was attempted to leave the lot and officers made contact with the driver, Fiorella Velarde, police said.

As officers spoke with Velarde, he detected the odor of an alcoholic beverage and noted  she appeared to be impaired, police said. Velarde was asked to exit her vehicle for field sobriety testing and was subsequently placed under arrest, police said.

Velarde was transported to police headquarters where she refused to submit to chemical breath testing, police said. She was charged with DWI, reckless driving and other traffic infractions, police said.

