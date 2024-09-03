E. Coli Found In Two Mount Olive Water Systems

E.coli was detected in routine water samples collected on Aug. 28 and Aug. 30 in Mount Olive.
The boil water advisories cover the following water systems:
Main Water System
- Cloverhill Development & Sutton Park
- Flanders Crossing
- Mount Olive Manor
- Regency at Flanders & Marveland Crescent Development
- Overlook Apartments
- Main Street & Park Place
- Mountain Avenue
- Laurel Drive
- Chestnut Way & Red Maple Lane
Village Green Water System
- Village Green Apartments & Stores
- Mountain Ridge Development
- Lucas Lane, Old Budd Lake Road, & Ringenbach Lane
"The Water Department is working toward identifying any sanitary defect that may have caused the problem, flushing the system, and re-sampling the distribution system," the town website says. "Once the results from the lab are received, the advisory will be updated."
