E. Coli Found In Two Mount Olive Water Systems

E.coli was detected in routine water samples collected on Aug. 28 and Aug. 30 in Mount Olive.

The boil water advisories cover the following water systems:

Main Water System

Cloverhill Development & Sutton Park

Flanders Crossing

Mount Olive Manor

Regency at Flanders & Marveland Crescent Development

Overlook Apartments

Main Street & Park Place

Mountain Avenue

Laurel Drive

Chestnut Way & Red Maple Lane

Village Green Water System

Village Green Apartments & Stores

Mountain Ridge Development

Lucas Lane, Old Budd Lake Road, & Ringenbach Lane

"The Water Department is working toward identifying any sanitary defect that may have caused the problem, flushing the system, and re-sampling the distribution system," the town website says. "Once the results from the lab are received, the advisory will be updated."

