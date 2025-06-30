DWI Driver Inhaling Chemicals In Walmart Parking Lot: Mt Olive PD

At 4:09 p.m., officers responded to the Walmart at 40 International Dr. and found Neil Perry inside a silver Honda slumped over the steering wheel with a can of electronic duster in his hand, Mount Olive police said.

There were several other aerosol chemical cans observed on the passenger seat and the floor, police said.

Perry was woken up by officers who asked him to exit the vehicle and perform field sobriety tests, police said.

He was placed under arrest and charged with use of toxic chemicals, possession of toxic chemicals, possession of paraphernalia, DWI and reckless driving, police said.

Last month, Perry was arrested in Hanover after he was found inhaling chemicals while operating a vehicle. He was charged with DWI, possession of toxic chemicals to cause intoxication, and inhaling fumes to cause intoxication, Hanover police said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Mount Olive and receive free news updates.