DWI Budd Lake Driver Sideswiped Car, Left Scene: Mt Olive PD

At 5:12 p.m. on Saturday, Aug 16, officers responded to Stedwick Drive after a witness reported seeing a vehicle sideswipe a parked vehicle then immediately drive away, Mount Olive police said.

An investigation determined a gray Nissan driven by Mario Cicero caused the crash, police said. Cicero was located at his residence and while speaking with him, officers detected the odor of an alcoholic beverage and that he appeared to be impaired, police said.

Cicero was placed under arrest after performing field sobriety tests, police said.

He is charged with DWI, reckless driving, leaving the scene of an accident and failure to report an accident, police said.

