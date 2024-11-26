NULL 56°

DUI, Child Neglect For Minivan Driver After Near Miss With Police Car In Mount Olive: Cops

A Long Valley man was charged with driving while intoxicated and child neglect after nearly colliding with a police cruiser at the ITC Mall Complex in Flanders last week.

Mount Olive Police

 Photo Credit: Mount Olive Police via Facebook
The incident occurred on Friday, Nov. 22, 2024, at 12:04 a.m., when Sgt. Tyler Mullooly observed a Honda minivan cross the center line near Famous Footwear, narrowly missing his patrol vehicle, police said.

Sgt. Mullooly initiated a traffic stop and observed the driver and passenger switching seats as he approached the vehicle. The driver, identified as 46-year-old Raghunath Angeveettil, was found seated in the passenger seat, with five juveniles in the rear of the vehicle, officials said.

Officer David Giraldo arrived to assist and noted that Angeveettil smelled of alcohol and appeared impaired. After field sobriety testing, Angeveettil was arrested and transported to police headquarters.

He was charged with child neglect/abuse, DWI, reckless driving, failure to maintain lane, and careless driving. Angeveettil was released to a sober driver pending a court hearing.

