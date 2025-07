At 1:24 p.m., troopers responded to the crash on Route 80 West in Mount Olive, Charles Marchan, a spokesman for the New Jersey State Police said.

A Kia SUV was traveling west when it lost directional control, ran off the road, struck a sign, and overturned, Marchan said. The driver was airlifted with non-life-threatening injuries, Marchan said.

The crash remains under investigation, Marchan said.

