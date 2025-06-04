NULL 58°

SHARE

Budd Lake Man Yelled At Dispatchers At Mount Olive Police HQ: Authorities

A 33-year-old Budd Lake man was arrested and charged on Sunday, June 1, after an altercation at police headquarters in Mount Olive, authorities said.

Mount Olive Police

Mount Olive Police

 Photo Credit: Mount Olive Police via Facebook
Sam Barron

At 5:50 a.m., Anthony Rondan entered the lobby of police headquarters where he became irate, yelling at police dispatchers and causing a disruption, Mount Olive police said.

Rondan was asked by police officers to leave several times and he refused, police said.

He was placed under arrest and charged with disorderly conduct, police said.

In 2021, Rondan was charged after he tossed a lit cigarette while inside Ye Olde Mill Shoppe on Route 206 in Flanders, which started a fire, authorities said.

That same year, he was arrested following an incident on Route 46 that allegedly involved brass knuckles and methamphetamine possession, authorities said.

to follow Daily Voice Mount Olive and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE