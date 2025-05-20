NULL 47°

SHARE

Budd Lake Man Resisted Arrest, Busted For Outstanding Warrant: Police

A 30-year-old Budd Lake man was hit with additional charges after police served him with an arrest warrant on Sunday, May 18, authorities said.

Mount Olive Police

Mount Olive Police

 Photo Credit: Mount Olive Police via Facebook
Sam Barron

At 6:01 p.m., officers responded to a Budd Lake residence to serve an arrest warrant on behalf of the Morristown Police Department, Mount Olive police said.

Law enforcement identified Thomas Bright at his residence and attempted to arrest him, police said. Bright refused to allow officers to place him under arrest, police said.

After further discussion with officers, Bright was eventually placed under arrest, police said.

Bright was transported to police headquarters where he was charged with resisting arrest, and was turned over to Morristown Police, officers said.

to follow Daily Voice Mount Olive and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE