Budd Lake Man Resisted Arrest, Busted For Outstanding Warrant: Police

At 6:01 p.m., officers responded to a Budd Lake residence to serve an arrest warrant on behalf of the Morristown Police Department, Mount Olive police said.

Law enforcement identified Thomas Bright at his residence and attempted to arrest him, police said. Bright refused to allow officers to place him under arrest, police said.

After further discussion with officers, Bright was eventually placed under arrest, police said.

Bright was transported to police headquarters where he was charged with resisting arrest, and was turned over to Morristown Police, officers said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Mount Olive and receive free news updates.