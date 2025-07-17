Budd Lake Man Arrested Again For Disorderly Conduc: Mount Olive Police

At 3:24 p.m., Anthony Rondan was observed walking through a restricted parking area at the Mount Olive Township Municipal Building, Mount Olive police said. When Rondan was asked to leave, he became irate and threw a lacrosse ball at a window of the building, police said.

Rondan was placed under arrest and escorted into police headquarters, where he was charged with disorderly conduct and trespassing, police said.

Last month, Rondan entered the lobby of police headquarters where he became irate, yelling at police dispatchers and causing a disruption, police said. Rondan was asked by police officers to leave several times and he refused, police said.

He was placed under arrest and charged with disorderly conduct, police said.

In 2021, Rondan was charged after he tossed a lit cigarette while inside Ye Olde Mill Shoppe on Route 206 in Flanders, which started a fire, authorities said.

That same year, he was arrested following an incident on Route 46 that allegedly involved brass knuckles and methamphetamine possession, authorities said.

