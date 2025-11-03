5 Hospitalized After Truck Carrying Hydrogen Overturns On Route 80: Njsp

At 1:59 a.m., a Buick was traveling west on Route 80 in Mount Olive when it was struck a deer and became disabled in the center lane, Christopher Postorino, a spokesman for the New Jersey State Police said.

A Kenworth commercial vehicle was traveling west when it struck the Buick from behind, ran off the roadway and overturned, Postorino said. The Kenworth was carrying paint and hydrogen at the time of the accident, Postorino said.

The driver of the Kenworth sustained minor injuries and was transported to an area hospital, Postorino said.

The driver and three passengers of the Buick sustained minor injuries and were transported to an area hospital, Postorino said.

The crash remains under investigation, Postorino said.

