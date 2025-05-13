NULL 58°

13-Year-Old NJ Cyclist Airlifted After Crash: Mount Olive PD

A 13-year-old boy had to be airlifted to a nearby hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Mount Olive on the evening of Sunday, May 11, authorities said.

HMH medevac.

 Photo Credit: Hasbrouck Heights Fire Department
At 6:35 p.m., officers responded after the juvenile boy was struck by a Ford Explorer traveling on Wolfe Road, Mount Olive police said. The Ford Explorer was traveling north on Wolfe Road and the bicyclist crossed Cassidy Road, attempting to enter the southbound lane of Wolfe Road, police said.

The cyclist did not yield to the Ford Explorer, which had the right of way, police said.

His injuries required him to be flown to Morristown Medical Center, police said. The bicyclist was not wearing a helmet, police said.

The crash remains under investigation, police said.

