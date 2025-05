The fire broke out on the southbound side of I-295, north of Exit 36 — NJ Route 73, in Mount Laurel Township, as of 11:29 a.m.

One of the three lanes and the right shoulder were closed, according to a highway traffic alert.

Emergency crews responded to the scene as traffic built up in the area. Drivers were urged to expect delays and use caution.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Mount Laurel and receive free news updates.