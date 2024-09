The crash involved a vehicle that struck a utility pole in front of the Lukoil at 921 North Route 73 in Mount Laurel around noon, police said.

PSE&G was called to the scene as power lines fell, blocking the roadway and Fellowship Road.

While no injuries were reported, the road was expected to reopen sometime Friday, Sept. 13.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Mount Laurel and receive free news updates.