A vehicle heading south on Route 73 hit the pedestrian between Clover Road and Rogers Walk at around 11:10 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 17, Mount Laurel police said. The pedestrian wasn't identified as of Monday, Aug. 19.

Investigators said the pedestrian didn't cross the road in a crosswalk. No other injuries were reported in the crash.

The driver stopped and stayed at the scene.

The crash remained under investigation.

