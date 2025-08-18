Mount Laurel Man With Crack Pipe Stole Vehicle: Washington Twp Police

At 8 a.m., officers observed a suspicious blue Honda CRV traveling southbound on Route 42 into Washington Township, Washington Township police said. The vehicle had been stolen out of Camden, police said.

The car pulled into a Kohl's where Clyde Alexander attempted to exit the car, but was quickly detained, police said.

Alexander, who had numerous active warrants out for his arrest, was charged with receiving a stolen vehicle and possessing a crack pipe, police said.

