Fair 78°

SHARE

Man, 43, Killed By Tractor Trailer After Car Crash On Turnpike In Mount Laurel: Njsp

A Hamilton man was struck and killed by a tractor-trailer on the New Jersey Turnpike early Sunday, Aug. 10, authorities said.

New Jersey State Police (NJSP)

New Jersey State Police (NJSP)

 Photo Credit: Kyle Mazza UNF News for Daily Voice
Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories

Troopers responded at 2:50 a.m. to the southbound lanes near milepost 39.1 in Mount Laurel, Burlington County, New Jersey State Police Sgt. Jeffrey Lebron said.

According to a preliminary investigation, the 43-year-old man had been involved in an earlier crash and was outside his vehicle when he entered the right lane, Lebron said. He was struck by a Peterbilt tractor-trailer traveling south, state police said.

The man's identity is being withheld pending notification of relatives. No other injuries were reported. The crash remains under investigation.

to follow Daily Voice Mount Laurel and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE