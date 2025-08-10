Man, 43, Killed By Tractor Trailer After Car Crash On Turnpike In Mount Laurel: Njsp

Troopers responded at 2:50 a.m. to the southbound lanes near milepost 39.1 in Mount Laurel, Burlington County, New Jersey State Police Sgt. Jeffrey Lebron said.

According to a preliminary investigation, the 43-year-old man had been involved in an earlier crash and was outside his vehicle when he entered the right lane, Lebron said. He was struck by a Peterbilt tractor-trailer traveling south, state police said.

The man's identity is being withheld pending notification of relatives. No other injuries were reported. The crash remains under investigation.

