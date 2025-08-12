Jake E. Toczylowski became the center of an investigation last week, when a family member of the victim contacted local police, reporting a sexual assault, with happened earlier in the summer, Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia L. Bradshaw and Mount Laurel Police Chief Timothy Hudnall said.

The investigation revealed that Toczylowski arranged to meet the victim in person after communicating with her online, Bradshaw and Hudnall said. The sexual assault occurred in his vehicle while it was parked on a township street, police said.

Toczylowski was taken into custody Monday, Aug. 11, and lodged in the Burlington County Jail in Mount Holly pending a detention hearing in Superior Court. The case will be prepared for presentation to a grand jury for possible indictment.

Tozcylowski was charged with three counts of Sexual Assault (Second Degree), one count of Endangering the Welfare of a Child (Third Degree) and one count of Criminal Sexual Contact (Fourth Degree).

Additional details are being withheld in an effort to protect the victim’s identity. Toczylowski is employed by the Mount Laurel Township Municipal Utilities Authority.

The case was investigated by the Mount Laurel Police Department Detective Bureau and the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victim’s Unit. The lead investigators are MLPD Detective Kevin Scheuren and BCPO Detective Kerry Butler.

Anyone with information concerning this defendant that might be useful to investigators is asked to contact the Mount Laurel Police Department at tips@mountlaurelpd.org or the Prosecutor’s Office at tips@co.burlington.nj.us.

