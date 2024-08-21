Former Medford Camp Counselor Accused Of Having Child Porn, Prosecutors Say

Robert Nault, 23, was arrested on Wednesday, Aug. 21, Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia Bradshaw said in a news release. He was charged with possession of child sexual abuse material (CSAM).

The investigation began after a tip from the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children about Nault's online activities.

"The investigation revealed that Nault accessed links to images and videos containing CSAM and downloaded files to an online storage system he maintained," Bradshaw said.

Police executed a search warrant at Nault's home when he was arrested. Officers seized electronic devices and they'll be analyzed by investigators with the county prosecutor's office.

Nault previously worked as a summer counselor in Medford at Camp Ockanickon for Boys and the School’s Out Program, which are both run by the YMCA of the Pines. Bradshaw also said Nault hasn't been accused of any inappropriate physical contact with children.

Nault was released from jail after a first court appearance. His case will be presented to a grand jury for a possible indictment.

Anyone with information about Nault should contact the Burlington County Prosecutor's Office, the Mount Laurel Police Department, or the Medford Township Police Department.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Mount Laurel and receive free news updates.