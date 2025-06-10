Fatal Crash Sparks House Fire In Mount Laurel, Police Say

The incident happened on Tuesday, June 10, at approximately 4:52 p.m., when Mount Laurel police and fire crews responded to a structure fire on Diston Court, officials said.

Crews arrived to find heavy fire showing, mostly near the garage of the single-family home. Firefighters quickly used two hose lines to contain the flames.

All residents of the home were safely accounted for, police said in a release.

Investigators determined the fire was linked to a fatal vehicle incident. A deceased individual was found inside an unidentified vehicle at the scene.

“At this time, the incident is being treated as a fatal accident investigation that led to the house fire,” the Mount Laurel Police Department said.

The cause of the crash remains unknown. The Mount Laurel Bureau of Fire Prevention and the Mount Laurel Police Detective Bureau are leading the investigation, with help from county and state agencies.

