The pair star in "The Four Seasons," an eight-episode adaptation of the Alan Alda film by the same name, Netflix’s Tudum reports. The show follows couples navigating friendship and love across the calendar year.

The series was created by Fey along with fellow 30 Rock writers Lang Fisher and Tracey Wigfield. Wigfield, who grew up in Wayne, NJ, has also worked on "Great News" and "The Mindy Project."

The cast features Marco Calvani, Colman Domingo, Will Forte, Erika Henningsen, and Kerri Kenney-Silver, a Westport, CT native who is best known for her role as Deputy Trudy Wiegel on "Reno 911."

All episodes of The Four Seasons are now streaming on Netflix, according to Tudum.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Mount Holly and receive free news updates.